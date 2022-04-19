Six months on from elections, Iraqis frustrated by political deadlock

ON THE GROUND

Construction manager Muhannad al-Asadi usually has 10 construction projects on the go at once, but Iraq’s political deadlock has brought most of his work to a standstill.

Six months on from elections that failed to deliver a new president or prime minister, Iraq remains in a state of complete political deadlock. A dispute between the two largest political blocs has led to a boycott of parliament, meaning quorum cannot be reached. Ordinary Iraqis are feeling the economic consequences of this standoff. FRANCE 24's Lucile Wasserman reports.

Advertising Read more

Long delays are typical when forming a government in Iraq – with power-sharing talks between political blocs typically lasting around five and a half months. But six months on from Iraq's last parliamentary elections, those discussions are simply not happening.

The biggest winner at the polls, Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, refuses to include his top rivals, an alliance of pro-Iran parties, in any forthcoming government.

Ordinary citizens are suffering from the fallout from this standstill. Construction manager Muhannad al-Asadi usually has 10 projects on the go on the outskirts of Baghdad, but the political situation has brought most of his work to a halt.

"Most of the funds for infrastructure projects for roads, sewage, electricity, etc. are all funded by the federal budget," al-Asadi said. "Since the government hasn’t been formed, the budget hasn’t been submitted, let alone approved."

Al-Asadi couldn't hide his frustration with the political situation: "We went to vote, now it's time for politicians to step up and work together, form a government and move this country forward," he said.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe