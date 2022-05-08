Israel arrests two Palestinians suspected of deadly axe attack

Israeli forces arrive at the scene of an attack in the central city of Elad, on May 5, 2022.

Two Palestinians suspected of killing three Israelis in an axe attack in the central city of Elad were arrested Sunday after a more than two day manhunt, the security services said.

"The two terrorists who murdered three Israeli civilians in the deadly attack in the city of Elad have been caught," the police, army and domestic security agency said in a joint statement following a massive search.

No details on the location of the arrest were immediately disclosed.

The police had previously identified the suspects as Assad Yussef al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Imad Abu Shukair, 20.

The deadly attack on Thursday night in Elad, populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews, was the sixth in which Israelis have been targeted since March 22.

Witnesses said two assailants leapt from a car swinging axes at passers-by, leaving three dead and four wounded, before fleeing in the same vehicle.

