Iraq: Mosul's long road to recovery, five years after IS group's defeat

ON THE GROUND

Mosul, a city of 1.6 million, was the capital of the IS group's self-proclaimed "caliphate" until the jihadists' expulsion from the city five years ago.

On July 10, 2017, Iraq's second-largest city was wrested back from the hands of the Islamic State (IS) group after two years under its rule of terror. But the devastating battle left much of the city in ruins, especially in the historic centre.

Advertising Read more

Five years on, FRANCE 24's reporters Lucille Wasserman, Meethak al Khatib and Yasmine Mosimann went to see how the city is faring and why many Iraqis are frustrated at the slow pace of recovery.

Click on the player above to watch their exclusive report from Mosul. And watch the video below for more context and analysis from Yasmine Mosimann in Baghdad.

02:55

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe