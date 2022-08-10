Iraq cleric Sadr urges judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week

This image grab taken from from Al-Iraqiya TV on August 3, 2022, shows Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr delivering a televised speech in the central Iraqi city of Najaf.
This image grab taken from from Al-Iraqiya TV on August 3, 2022, shows Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr delivering a televised speech in the central Iraqi city of Najaf.
Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on the country's judiciary to dissolve the parliament by end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Protesters rallied by Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament last month.

