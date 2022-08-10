Iraq cleric Sadr urges judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week

This image grab taken from from Al-Iraqiya TV on August 3, 2022, shows Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr delivering a televised speech in the central Iraqi city of Najaf. © AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on the country's judiciary to dissolve the parliament by end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.