US says 'concerned' by Israeli raids on Palestinian rights groups

Shawan Jabarin, director of al-Haq Human rights organization, front, briefs activists at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Washington said Thursday it was "concerned" by the Israeli government's forced closure of several Palestinian NGOs operating in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military announced earlier in the day that it had conducted overnight raids of seven organisations in Ramallah, the West Bank city where the Palestinian Authority's headquarters are located.

Six of the Palestinian organisations were labeled last October as terrorist organisations by Israel for their alleged links to the leftist militant group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), though Israeli officials have not publicly shared any evidence of the links.

The NGOs have all denied any links to the PFLP, which many western nations have designated a terrorist group.

"We are concerned about the Israeli security forces' closure of the six offices of the Palestinian NGOs in and around Ramallah today," said US State Department spokesman Ned Price at a press briefing.

"We have not changed our position or approach to these organisations," said Price, though he noted that Washington does not fund any of them.

"We have seen nothing in recent months to change (our position)" he added.

US officials have reached out to their Israeli counterparts "at the senior level" to obtain additional information, which Israel has promised to provide, according to Price.

The seventh organisation raided by Israel on Thursday, the Union of Health Work Committees, was banned by Israel from working in the West Bank in 2020.

