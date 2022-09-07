France rejects asylum claim of Syrian journalist who documented IS group crimes

Syria journalist Hussam Hammoud said his request for a humanitarian visa was rejected "without explanation".

France has rejected an asylum request by a prominent Syrian journalist who contributed to numerous international publications and helped document the crimes committed by foreign jhadists in Syria. He now risks being deported back to his homeland from his current location in Turkey.

Advertising Read more

Hussam Hammoud, who contributed to FRANCE 24 and The Guardian among others, said he was denied a humanitarian visa for himself, his wife and two children despite having received threats in both Turkey and Syria.

“Today my asylum request to #France was rejected without any explanations,” Hammoud tweeted on Monday. “Idk what I could provide more than all the investigations I’ve worked on for the biggest French media agencies.”

Destroying someone life and dreams is so easy by someone who has everything!

Today my asylum request to #France was rejected without any explanations. Idk what I could provide more than all the investigations I’ve worked on for the biggest French media agencies.

Merci pour rien!! — Hussam Hammoud (@HussamHamoud) September 5, 2022

Hammoud has reported from across Syria including his hometown Raqqa, at one point the headquarters of the Islamic State (IS) group. He helped document the crimes committed by the group’s foreign fighters and pass the evidence on to Western investigators.

“I had to move because I received serious threats. I am currently investigating the Islamic State group’s funding networks. That’s why I’m under intense pressure now,” he told FRANCE 24’s sister radio, RFI.

The French foreign ministry did not answer RFI’s requests for comment on Hammoud’s case.

Consternation and concern about the Syrian journalist @HussamHamoud whose asylum request was just rejected by France with no explanation.



He’s investigated jihadist terrorism for major media inc. #France24 and faces extreme danger if sent to Syria or Turkey

cc @GDarmanin #F24 https://t.co/Cf1JZsMnLt — Catherine Nicholson (@ACatInParis) September 7, 2022

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe