Influential Egyptian cleric Qaradawi dies aged 96

File photo taken February 18, 2011 of Egyptian cleric Sheik Youssef el-Qardawi leading prayers in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt.

Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian cleric who was seen as the spiritual leader of the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood, has died at the age of 96.

His death on Monday was announced on his official website.

He died in the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar, where he had been living in exile following the military’s overthrow of a Muslim Brotherhood-led government in Egypt in 2013. Al-Qaradawi had been tried and sentenced to death in absentia in Egypt.

