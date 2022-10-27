Israeli PM Lapid claims Lebanon 'recognises' Israel in landmark sea border deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks about the maritime agreement with Lebanon during a press conference in Jerusalem on October 12, 2022.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday claimed Israel's foe Lebanon de-facto "recognises" the Jewish state, due to a sea border deal the two states are set to sign imminently.

"This is a political achievement -- it is not every day that an enemy state recognises the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community," Lapid said.

The premier was speaking at the opening of a cabinet meeting convened to formally approve the deal, hours ahead of the expected signing by the two parties of separate copies of the agreement.

"The State of Israel won today. In security, economically, diplomatically, and in energy," Lapid said.

The final accord is due to be signed at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in the border town of Naqura, in the presence of US mediator Amos Hochstein and the UN's special coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka.

The deal was hailed by US President Joe Biden as a "historic breakthrough" on Wednesday.

"It took principled and persistent diplomacy to get it done," Biden said, during a meeting in Washington with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.

Washington has played a key role in mediating the lengthy negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, who remain technically still at war after numerous conflicts between the two sides.

