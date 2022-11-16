Iran nuclear chief rejects Western motion calling for cooperation with IAEA

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna on May 23, 2021.

Iran said Wednesday it rejected a draft resolution by Western nations calling on Tehran to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the country's nuclear chief said.

"They wrote a resolution and brought documents which they themselves know are not true and which are rejected by the Islamic republic," Iran's atomic energy chief Mohamed Eslami said, the official IRNA news agency reported.

On Tuesday, diplomats said that the United States, Britain, France and Germany had submitted the resolution to the UN nuclear watchdog.

(AFP)

