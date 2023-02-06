Live: Massive earthquake kills hundreds across Turkey, Syria

Rescuers carry out a person from a collapsed building after an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey February 6, 2023.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early on Monday, killing hundreds of people as they slept, levelling buildings and sending tremors that were felt as far away as Cyprus, Egypt and Iraq. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments.

One of the largest quakes to strike Turkey in a century wiped out entire sections of major cities in a region filled with millions of people who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts.

At least 245 people died in government-controlled parts of Syria, as well as the northern areas held by pro-Turkish factions, according to the health ministry and a local hospital.

At least 284 people also died in Turkey, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday, adding that more than 2,300 people had been injured and that search and rescue work was continuing in several major cities.

