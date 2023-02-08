HOUR BY HOUR
Live: Rescuers in Turkey, Syria search for survivors as quake death toll tops 8,000
Issued on:
Rescuers are racing to pull survivors from earthquake rubble before they succumb to cold weather in southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. As the death toll climbed, despair and anger were growing over the pace of rescue efforts. Follow the latest developments on our live blog below.
- The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria early on Monday has now reached 5,894 in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,364.
- More than 34,000 were injured in Turkey.
- Thousands of children may have been killed, according to UNICEF.
- Monday's quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, leaving thousands of people homeless.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.
- More than 12,000 Turkish search and rescue personnel are working in the affected areas, along with 9,000 troops.
- More than 70 countries have offered rescue teams and other aid.
- The United Nations says it’s “exploring all avenues” to get supplies to rebel-held northwestern Syria, and it released $25 million from its emergency fund to help kick-start the humanitarian response in Turkey and Syria.
