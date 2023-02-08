HOUR BY HOUR

Live: Rescuers in Turkey, Syria search for survivors as quake death toll tops 8,000

A woman looks at the destruction following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 8, 2023. © Suhaib Salem, Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Rescuers are racing to pull survivors from earthquake rubble before they succumb to cold weather in southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. As the death toll climbed, despair and anger were growing over the pace of rescue efforts. Follow the latest developments on our live blog below.