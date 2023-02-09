HOUR BY HOUR

Live: Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquakes tops 16,000

A man walks through the rubble of destroyed buildings in Antakya, southern Turkey, February 8, 2023. © Khalil Hamra, AP

FRANCE 24

The death toll from the catastrophic earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria rose to more than 16,000 on Thursday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed homes in the stricken zone, Turkey's disaster management agency said on Thursday. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog below for all the latest developments.