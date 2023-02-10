HOUR BY HOUR

Live: Rescuers race to find Turkey-Syria quake survivors as death toll tops 21,000

Zubeyde Kahraman (R), whose sister Zeynep, 40, is being rescued by ISAR Germany, waits by a fire with her family during the rescue operation in Kirikhan, Turkey February 10, 2023. © Piroschka van de Wouw, Reuters
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Nadia MASSIH Follow
Rescuers were scouring debris on Friday nearly 100 hours after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 21,000 people in the world's deadliest such disaster since 2010. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog below for all the latest developments.

  • The death toll has risen to more than 20,700 in Turkey and Syria. 
  • Turkish officials said 17,674 people had died in Turkey. 
  • Officials and medics said 3,377 have died in Syria.
  • More than 63,000 people were injured in Turkey, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There were no official reports on the number of injured in Syria.
  • Monday's quake, followed hours later by a second one almost as powerful, toppled thousands of buildings including hospitals, schools and apartment blocks, leaving thousands of people homeless.
  • Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. During a visit to heavily affected southern Hatay province, the Turkish president acknowledged "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the disaster.
  • More than 12,000 Turkish search and rescue personnel are working in the affected areas, along with 9,000 troops. More than 70 countries have offered rescue teams and other aid.
  • A first UN aid convoy crossed the border into rebel-held northwestern Syria on Thursday. The UN has released $25 million from its emergency fund to help kick-start the humanitarian response in Turkey and Syria.

