Live: Rescuers race to find Turkey-Syria quake survivors as death toll tops 21,000

01:54 Zubeyde Kahraman (R), whose sister Zeynep, 40, is being rescued by ISAR Germany, waits by a fire with her family during the rescue operation in Kirikhan, Turkey February 10, 2023. © Piroschka van de Wouw, Reuters

Rescuers were scouring debris on Friday nearly 100 hours after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 21,000 people in the world's deadliest such disaster since 2010. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog below for all the latest developments.