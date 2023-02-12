Live: Turkey-Syria quake death toll expected to double, according to UN chief

HOUR BY HOUR

Rescuers pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble on Sunday, nearly a week after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria and killed more than 28,000. UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said he expected the death toll to at least double after he arrived in southern Turkey on Saturday to assess the quake's damage. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

7:18am: EU envoy to Syria: 'absolutely unfair' to be accused of not providing aid

The European Union's envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the group of failing to provide enough help to Syrians following the devastating earthquake that hit swathes of Syria and Turkey last week.

"It is absolutely unfair to be accused of not providing aid, when actually we have constantly been doing exactly that for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis," the head of the EU delegation Dan Stoenescu told Reuters in written comments.

7:07am: Turkey-Syria quake deaths surpass 28,000, UN expects toll to double

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said he expected the death toll to at least double after he arrived in southern Turkey on Saturday to assess the quake's damage.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are scouring flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

Security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey, according to state media.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

