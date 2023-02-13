'Miracle' baby pulled alive from rubble in Turkey's Antakya days after quake

ON THE GROUND

The baby is pulled from the rubble of her home in Turkey's Antakya.

Amid the anguish in quake-stricken Turkey, FRANCE 24 brings you the remarkable story of a baby girl called Aliye Dagli, pulled alive from the rubble of her home in Antakya almost six days after the devastating February 6 earthquakes – when experts say the chances of finding survivors is lower than 10 percent. Our reporters Julie Dungelhoeff and Nadia Massih have her story.

The miracle rescue comes as hopes of finding survivors of the earthquakes are rapidly fading in Turkey and Syria, with more than 33,000 people confirmed dead and the UN warning that the final death toll could be "double or more".

