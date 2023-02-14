Live: UN says Syria agrees to open new border crossings for quake aid

HOUR BY HOUR

Damaged buildings in the aftermath of the earthquake in Syria's rebel-held town of Harem on February 13, 2023.

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced late on Monday as the total death toll surpassed 35,000. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

5:35am: Syrian rescue group shocked at UN move to allow Assad say in aid deliveries

The head of the Syrian opposition-run main rescue group has lambasted the UN's decision to give Syria's Bashar al Assad a say in sanctioning their aid deliveries though border crossings with Turkey, saying it gives him "free political gain".

"This is shocking and we are at loss at how the UN is behaving," Raed al Saleh, head of the White Helmets group, told Reuters, echoing sentiment among many Syrians in the opposition-held enclave that was devastated by a large earthquake early last week.

1:21am: Syria's Assad agrees to open two border crossings for quake aid, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to open two more border crossings to allow in aid to help victims of the earthquake that has left more than 35,000 dead across the region.

"Opening these crossing points – along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs – will allow more aid to go in, faster," said Guterres.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

