Quake aid flows into Gaziantep airport as urgency shifts to humanitarian relief

ON THE GROUND

On board this cargo flight is 60 metric tons of material to build a French field hospital.

Hopes of finding more survivors have all but faded more than a week after the double earthquake that devastated southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria, with the focus now shifting to providing shelter, food and medical assistance to survivors. Every day, aid pours into quake-stricken Turkey from around the world. One of our teams filmed its arrival at Gaziantep airport.

Advertising Read more

More than 35,000 people have been confirmed dead since the February 6 earthquakes, with the UN warning that the final death toll could be "double or more". Officials say the injured number more than 100,000, many in need of urgent medical care.

In southern Turkey, Gaziantep's airport has seen a steady flow of planes carrying aid from dozens of countries. Recent arrivals included a French cargo flight with 60 metric tons of material to build a field hospital.

"We have everything that’s needed to have a functioning hospital: two operating rooms, an MRI scanner, a pharmacy, sterilisation," said Lieutenant Patrick Brenac, a firefighter from France. "And then everything we need for us: our sleeping tents, a canteen, showers, toilets, everything we need to live on the ground for four to six weeks – or more if needed."

Click on the player above to watch the report by Shona Bhattacharyya, Ludovic de Foucaud and Hussein Asad.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe