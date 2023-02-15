International rescue teams in Turkey work under watchful eyes of families

ON THE GROUND

In the southeastern Turkish city of Adiyaman, international rescue teams are still searching for survivors, or trying to recover bodies, as worried families watch more than a week after the devastating earthquake killed nearly 40,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

The waiting seems endless for families in the southeastern Turkish city of Adiyaman. Over the past week, they have been observing every detail of the rescue operations, hoping for good news about their loved ones.

"The golden hours are the first 72 hours, when the chances are the highest to find any survivors. Now, it's been more than a week already. It's hard but we still hope we'll be able to find survivors," says Cheng Shuzheng, leader of a Chinese rescue team.

Dozens of countries have sent rescue teams to help the Turkish authorities.

On the main avenue in Adiyaman, almost every building is either completely destroyed or heavily damaged.

Over the past week, a Czech rescue team saved two people, and recovered dozens of bodies. It was all done under the watchful eyes of worried families. "It’s very moving, it’s moving. And I think it’s what helps us do our job in a better way," Czech rescue worker Roman Randa tells FRANCE 24.

