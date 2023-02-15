Live: UN aid enters rebel-held Syria via newly-opened border crossing as toll nears 40,000

HOUR BY HOUR

People stand by the fire next to remains of a destroyed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Elbistan, Turkey February 14, 2023.

A UN convoy comprised of 11 trucks entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Turkey via the newly-opened Bab al-Salam crossing as the death toll from last week's earthquake reached almost 40,000 on Wednesday. More than 50 other trucks with UN humanitarian aid have already been sent through another crossing at Bab al-Hawa. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. All times are Paris time (GMT + 1)

4:45am: Combined death toll nears 40,000

The confirmed death toll from the quake stands at 39,106 as officials and medics said 35,418 people had died in Turkey and at least 3,688 in Syria. Following the disaster, residents faced the harsh realities of surviving in cities turned to ruin in the middle of the winter freeze.

1:30am: New aid convoy route to rebel-held Syria opens with UN

An aid convoy passed through a newly re-opened border crossing into rebel-held northwestern Syria, where help has been slow to arrive since last week's earthquake.

A convoy of 11 UN trucks entered Syria through the newly-opened Bab al-Salam border point, after Damascus agreed to let the world body use the crossing for aid.

The UN has so far sent more than 50 trucks of aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

Following international pressure, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad allowed the use of two more crossings, Bab Al-Salam and al-Raee, for an initial period of three months.

Activists and local emergency teams have decried the UN's slow response to the quake in rebel-held areas, contrasting it with the planeloads of humanitarian aid delivered to government-controlled airports.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

