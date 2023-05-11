Thirty killed as violence between Israel and Gaza escalates

Smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City during an israeli air strike on May 11, 2023.

Israel and Gaza militants traded heavy fire Thursday, the third day of the worst escalation of violence in months that has killed 29 people in the blockaded Palestinian enclave and one in Israel.

Air strikes by the Israeli army since Tuesday have killed fighters as well as civilians, including several children, said officials in the crowded coastal territory.

Rocket fire from the Gaza Strip killed one person in the central Israeli city of Rehovot and injured at least two others, Israeli police said. Three others sustained shrapnel injuries elsewhere in Israel.

Cairo mediated in efforts toward a truce between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group, while the European Union called for an immediate ceasefire.

"We urge an immediate comprehensive ceasefire which will end Israeli military operations in Gaza and current rocket firing against Israel, which is unacceptable," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The United States stopped short of a clear call for a truce, but State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the casualties are "tragic and heartbreaking".

Washington is calling on all sides "to take prudent steps to ensure the loss of civilian life is prevented and that steps are taken to ensure that violence is reduced", he added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said "the bloodletting must end now", while the UN warned of "a negative impact on an already difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza".

Gaza militants have fired 620 rockets at Israel since Wednesday, the military said, adding that 179 had been intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system.

The army said 25 percent of rockets fired from Gaza fell into the territory itself, killing four people, including three minors. AFP could not immediate obtain confirmation from Islamic Jihad or Hamas.

Shops in Gaza were shuttered and the streets largely abandoned as Israeli military aircraft circled over the territory where several buildings lay in ruins.

Islamic Jihad confirmed it has lost five military leaders in strikes in recent days, including Ahmed Abu Deka -- the deputy of Ali Ghali, commander of a rocket launch unit also killed by Israel on Thursday.

The Israeli army said it had fired at 191 targets across Gaza on Thursday.

The militant Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said four of its fighters had been killed.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the security establishment "to take all the measures necessary, to prepare additional actions and maintain readiness for the possibility of increased fire".

'Wave of escalation'

In Gaza City's Al-Rimal district, Mamoun Radi, 48, said: "We hope that the wave of escalation will end, but we support revenge for the martyrs.

"Israel assassinated a leader of (Islamic) Jihad at dawn today because it does not want calm."

Across southern Israel, sirens wailed intermittently through the night and on Thursday morning.

Ashkelon resident Miriam Keren, 78, said a Gaza rocket had destroyed a workshop and damaged her house.

"All the shrapnel is in the room; the house was shaken very powerfully, the glasses fell, the walls were damaged," she said.

"Luckily I have a safe room and I entered it immediately and closed the door.

"This isn't the first time the house was hit but I'm not afraid, neither was I yesterday. You're shocked for a moment but it's not about fear. It's more unpleasant, very unpleasant."

Ceasefire efforts

An Islamic Jihad source said Mohammad al-Hindi, who heads the group's political bureau, arrived Thursday in Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials.

An Egyptian source meanwhile told AFP a security delegation from Cairo would be in Tel Aviv later Thursday for talks with Israeli officials on a ceasefire.

Israeli officials confirmed Egypt's involvement in attempts to facilitate understandings between the sides toward halting the hostilities.

Both Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Islamic Jihad are considered terrorist groups by Israel and the United States.

This week's Gaza clashes are the worst since a three-day escalation in August killed 49 Palestinians, with no Israeli fatalities.

Violence has also flared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has staged repeated raids against militants which have often flared into street clashes or gun battles.

On Thursday, two Palestinians died from their wounds after being shot by the Israeli army in a raid the day before in the West Bank city of Qabatiya, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The conflict has escalated since veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power late last year, heading a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Netanyahu has warned the militants, saying "we see you everywhere, you cannot hide, and we choose the place and time to hit you".

