LIVEBLOG

🔴 Live: Turkey presidential runoff vote likely as ballot count continues

A supporter of Turkish incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds his poster in front of Justice and development Party (AKP’s) headquarters in Istanbul on May 14, 2023, after polls closed in Turkey's presidental and parliamentary elections. © Ozan Kose, AFP

Text by: Henrique VALADARES Follow 1 min

Turkey voted in key presidential and legislative elections on Sunday that could either extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-decade grip on power or put the nation on a more liberal, secular course. According to state-run news agency Anadolu, turnout reached 88.47 percent in what has effectively turned into a referendum on Turkey's longest-serving leader and his Islamic conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP). Follow our live coverage of today's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).