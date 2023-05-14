LIVEBLOG

🔴 Live: Turkey presidential runoff vote likely as ballot count continues

Turkey voted in key presidential and legislative elections on Sunday that could either extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-decade grip on power or put the nation on a more liberal, secular course. According to state-run news agency Anadolu, turnout reached 88.47 percent in what has effectively turned into a referendum on Turkey's longest-serving leader and his Islamic conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP). Follow our live coverage of today's events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).