Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman heads to France to meet Macron

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left for a state visit to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, a statement said on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the annual speech of the Saudi King at the Shura Council in the capital Riyadh on November 20, 2019.

The 37-year-old prince, who is overseeing sweeping social and economic reforms in the oil-rich monarchy, will also take part in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris next week, the Royal Court statement said.

On Monday Prince Mohammed, often known as "MBS", will attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh's candidacy to host Expo 2030.

The trip underlines close French ties with the resource-rich Gulf.

In December 2021, Macron became one of the first Western leaders to meet Prince Mohammed in Saudi Arabia since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside Riyadh's Istanbul consulate in 2018.

