Palestinian killed as Israeli settlers torch West Bank homes in revenge attack

A Palestinian man was killed on Wednesday in an occupied West Bank village, as Israelis attacked residents and property in escalating violence.

Palestinians inspect the damage to a home that was set on fire by Jewish settlers in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya on June 21, 2023.

The violence comes hours after mourners held a funeral for a teenager killed in a Palestinian shooting targeting Israelis nearby, while Palestinians buried a girl killed in an Israeli raid.

"A martyr arrived at the Palestine Medical Complex from Turmus Ayya after being shot in the chest," a health ministry statement said.

Lafi Adeeb, Turmus Ayya mayor, told AFP that 35 houses were damaged, around 50 cars torched and farmland set ablaze.

"We in Turmus Ayya are targeted – after day after day – by the aggressive (settler) outposts that were established here," he told AFP.

He and another resident put the number of Israelis involved in the attack between 200 and 300, while AFP journalists in the village saw scorched homes, buildings and wounded people being evacuated by ambulance.

"Settlers shot at us and when the police and the Israeli army arrived they shot at us with rubber bullets and fired tear gas," said resident Awad Abu Samra.

The Israeli military said security forces entered Turmus Ayya "to extinguish the fires, prevent clashes and to collect evidence" after "Israeli civilians burned vehicles and possessions belonging to Palestinians."

Twelve people were wounded in Turmus Ayya, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The violence followed the funeral in the neighbouring Israeli settlement of Shilo of 17-year-old Nachman Mordoff.

Mourners carry the body of Nachman Mordoff, 17, during his funeral in the Israeli settlement of Shilo, in the occupied West Bank, on June 21, 2023. © Ohad Zwigenberg, AP

The teenager was one of four Israelis killed Tuesday when gunmen attacked a petrol station adjacent to Eli settlement before being shot dead.

Schoolgirls carry body

In Jenin, girls in school uniform carried the body of their classmate killed in an Israeli army raid on the city on Monday.

Sadeel Naghniyeh, 15, died from gunshot wounds suffered during the hours-long Israeli incursion, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Six other Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy and a militant, were killed in the raid.

The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in Jenin, in the West Bank, on June 21, 2023. © Majdi Mohammed, AP

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Hazem Qassem, described Tuesday's attack against Israelis as a "response to the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation" in Jenin and elsewhere.

A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government would fast-track settlement expansion at Eli in response to the attack.

"Our answer to terrorism is to strike at it forcefully and build up our country," he said in a statement.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967. Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is now home to around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

Settler reprisals

The deadly shooting sparked reprisal attacks Tuesday by Jewish settlers against residents of the nearby Palestinian town of Huwara, its mayor and a resident told AFP.

Several dozen people were wounded, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. An AFP reporter saw olive groves on fire.

Other settler attacks were reported in the evening, in Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, near Eli, and in Beit Furik, another town in the northern West Bank.

"The destruction includes more than 10 homes, more than three commercial stores, this petrol station, the wheat field and many trees," said Yaacoub Aweiss, head of the Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya town council.

The army said Wednesday that its forces entered Orif village to "map the homes" of the shooters, a precursor to their demolition.

Israel routinely demolishes the homes of Palestinians it blames for deadly attacks on Israelis, arguing that such measures act as a deterrent.

Human rights activists say the policy amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.

The surge in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year has killed at least 170 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian.

The tally compiled from official sources includes combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

(AFP)

