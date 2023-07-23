Netanyahu recovers from emergency heart surgery as judicial overhaul moves forward

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker on Sunday, just hours before lawmakers began debate on a controversial judicial overhaul bill that has brought tens of thousands of protesters to the streets.

Protests have intensified in the days leading up to the debate, which began Sunday ahead of a parliamentary vote on Monday which could see a key part of the proposals passed into law.

Despite his operation, Netanyahu vowed to be there for the vote.

The judicial revamp proposed by his hard-right government has split the nation and, since its unveiling in January, sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history.

Opponents see the proposed revamp as a threat to Israel's democracy.

"We want to continue to live in a Jewish and a democratic state," opposition leader Yair Lapid said at the start of debate.

"We must stop this legislation," he said.

Sheba Medical Center performed the surgery on Netanyahu, a statement from his office said, while Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin stood in for him.

Days earlier Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same facility after a night of hospitalisation following complaints of dizziness.

"A week ago I had a monitoring device implanted and this device beeped this evening and announced that I needed to get a pacemaker. I have to do this tonight, I feel great and I listen to my doctors," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Hours of debate

The hospital confirmed after the surgery that Netanyahu's condition was good.

"He will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department," it said in a statement.

"The doctors tell me that I will be free and I will be released from the hospital tomorrow afternoon (Sunday) and will be able to go to the Knesset to vote," Netanyahu said prior to the surgery.

Debate is expected to last hours, into Monday morning, and more than 20 lawmakers are scheduled to speak against the bill, according to a list provided by parliament.

The final vote Monday will be on the "reasonability" clause through which judges can strike down government decisions.

Netanyahu's government, which includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, plans to curb the Supreme Court's powers granted under this clause. They argue the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.

Critics accuse Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgements against him. He rejects the accusation.

The "reasonability" clause was most recently cited by Israel's top court to force Netanyahu to remove an ultra-Orthodox cabinet member over a previous tax evasion conviction.

If approved on Monday, it would be the first major component of the proposed legal overhaul to become law.

Other proposed changes include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

Prayers at Western Wall

Protests have drawn support from across political and social strata, from both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, as well as blue-collar and workers in the tech sector crucial to the country's economy.

Early on Sunday, hundreds of protesters prayed at the Western Wall in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

Carrying Israeli flags, many also formed a human chain at different locations in Jerusalem including in front of Jaffa Gate in the Old City.

"We have to keep the pressure, we have to guard our democracy," said protester Amir Goldstein, who spent the night in a tent near parliament.

Tens of thousands like him rallied in Jerusalem on Saturday. Many had arrived from Tel Aviv after a multi-day march.

More protests were planned later on Sunday in Tel Aviv, while right-wing supporters of the judicial overhaul were also scheduled to rally there.

Tens of thousands had protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, their 29th weekly rally since the proposals were unveiled.

Many wore shirts with "Democracy" printed on them.

"The government is not listening to us, it means it's the beginning of a new era, a bad era," protester Idit Dekel, 55, told AFP.

"For me it is catastrophic," added Dekel, a tech employee.

Protesters also got support from more than 1,100 air force reservists, including fighter pilots, who have threatened to suspend their volunteer service if the reforms become law.

Late Thursday, Netanyahu said he was "still trying to reach an agreement with the opposition", mainly on the "reasonability" clause.

