Iran’s FM arrives in Saudi Arabia for first visit since ties mended

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March, Iranian state media reported.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian participates in a press conference in Tehran on July 31, 2023. © Atta Kenare, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Amir-Abdollahian "has arrived at Riyadh Airport a few minutes ago for a one-day trip, and was welcomed by the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia," according to official news agency IRNA. (AFP)