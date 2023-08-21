French military trainer killed in Iraq

A French military trainer was killed in Iraq on Sunday during an exercise, the French presidency said.

A French soldier from the Wagram Task Force checks a CAESAR, a French self-propelled 155 mm howitzer, north of Mosul, in Iraq on July 13, 2017.

Named as Nicolas Latourte, the soldier “lost his life while accomplishing his mission,” Emmanuel Macron’s office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His death followed that of another French soldier who was killed a few days ago in a road accident in Iraq.

France has around 600 troops taking part in what it calls Operation Chammal in Iraq aimed at bolstering the Iraqi national forces and fighting against the Islamic State extremist group.

