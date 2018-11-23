Video: Hezbollah supporters celebrate Ashura in Beirut

Every year, during the feast of Ashura, Shiite Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the prophet Mohammed, who was killed more than 1,300 years ago. The split between Shiite and Sunni Muslims dates back to this time and can explain the divisions within the Muslim world that continue to this day.

In Lebanon, Ashura is also an occasion for supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah movement to proclaim their loyalty to their leader, Hassan Nasrallah. And it’s during these celebrations that Nasrallah – Israel’s arch enemy – addresses his followers. Our reporters travelled to the suburbs of south Beirut, Hezbollah’s stronghold, to bring you this rare footage.

By Romeo LANGLOIS , Mayssa AWAD