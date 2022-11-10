Russia's Vladimir Putin will not be attending G20 summit in Bali

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks to the media after the Summit of leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in Astana, Kazakhstan, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks to the media after the Summit of leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in Astana, Kazakhstan, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. © Valery Sharifulin, AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in Bali next week, an Indonesian government official told Reuters on Thursday.

Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, though the president is due to join one of the meetings virtually, Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment affairs, said.

(REUTERS)

