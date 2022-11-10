Russia's Vladimir Putin will not be attending G20 summit in Bali

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks to the media after the Summit of leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in Astana, Kazakhstan, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. © Valery Sharifulin, AP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in Bali next week, an Indonesian government official told Reuters on Thursday.