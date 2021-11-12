French astronaut Thomas Pesquet recounts mission, return to Earth

France's Thomas Pesquet gives a press conference in Cologne, Germany, on November 12, 2021, three days after his landing of the SpaceX capsule off the coast of Florida carrying him and three other astronauts who had spent six months on the International Space Station.

Days after returning from a record six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet provided details of his time in space during a record six-month mission at a press conference Friday in Cologne, Germany.

“We’ve already got back to work,” Pesquet told reporters in Cologne, where he is being monitored after his splash down off Florida on a SpaceX capsule.

Pesquet was part of an international crew that conducted conducted thousands of experiments in orbit and helped upgrade the solar panels on the International Space Station (ISS) during their "Crew-2" mission.

The variety of tasks undertaken during the mission was among the most interesting aspects of the mission, said Pesquet. “I really think it’s the variety, the diversity of the things we do. What we do every day is different. Sometimes we work on medicine, physiology and then physics experiments the next day. What’s important is that we’re able to do all these things and that we’re supported by the ground team,” he said.

