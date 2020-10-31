England win rugby's Six Nations as France defeat Ireland in Paris

Frenchman Romain Ntamack scores a try against Ireland in the Six Nations Tournament on 31 October 2020 at the Stade de France.

England were crowned Six Nations Champions on Saturday after they beat Italy 34-5 in Rome and France defeated Ireland 35-27 in Paris.

Les Bleus notched up a bonus-point victory thanks to a fourth try from Virimi Vakatawa, but missed out on a first Championship title in a decade after not managing to claim a 31-point difference victory over the Irish.

Earlier in the day, Rugby World Cup runners-up England overcame Italy 34-5 in Rome, with scrum-half Ben Youngs scoring twice in his 100th Test.

(AFP)

