Gladbach forward Marcus Thuram eyes first France cap in Finland friendly

Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, son of France's 1998 World Cup winner Lilian, is hoping to win his maiden cap on Wednesday when the world champions take on Finland in a friendly at the Stade de France.

Thuram has scored three goals in 10 games for the Bundesliga club in all competitions this season, including a double in their 2-2 Champions League draw against Real Madrid last month.

He earned his first call-up to the French national team when coach Didier Deschamps named a 26-man squad on Thursday for three international games this month.

"He has the ability to make a difference with his power and impact," Deschamps said of the 23-year-old who was in the France squad that won the Under-19 European Championship in 2016.

After the Finland game, France play Nations League matches away to European champions Portugal on Nov. 14 and at home to Sweden three days later.

Deschamps also included injured forward Kylian Mbappe who missed Paris St Germain's 2-1 Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, while Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was left out with a muscle problem.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was also ruled out of the upcoming internationals on Monday after sustaining an injury in his club's derby win over Saint-Etienne.

Aouar made his international debut in the 7-1 home friendly win over Ukraine in October, but did not take part in the two following Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia.

France are second in Nations League A Group 3 with 10 points from four games behind Portugal on goal difference. Croatia are third with three points while Sweden are bottom without a point.

Their opponents on Wednesday will be hoping to contine their run of form after beating the Republic of Ireland home and away.

Long a negligible force in European football, Finland reached their first major tournament after coming second behind Italy in qualifiers for Euro 2020, powered by Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

The tournament has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

