‘Ciao Diego’: Grief, shock and tributes as world mourns Maradona

Tributes poured in Wednesday as the world reacted to the death of Argentine football superstar Diego Maradona at 60, with fellow footballers, coaches, club owners and politicians paying their respects to one of the game’s greatest ever.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning as football greats took to social media sites to pay their respects to Maradona, who died Wednesday of a heart attack.

Here are some of the reactions to his death:

Pele: 'I hope, we will play football together in the sky'

Brazilian football great Pele posted a message on Instagram minutes after news of Maradona's death broke.

"Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend," said Pele, 80, on Instagram, alongside a picture of Maradona hoisting the World Cup trophy in 1986.

"There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play football together in the sky."

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Napoli club: 'Devastating blow'

Italian football club Napoli, where Maradona played from 1984-1991, issued a statement calling his death a "devastating blow" for both city and club.

"We are in mourning. We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

"Always in our hearts. Ciao Diego."

Messi: ‘Diego is eternal’

Lionel Messi paid tribute to his fellow Argentine player, calling him “eternal” on social media posts.

"A very sad day for all Argentines and football," Messi wrote on Instagram. "He has left us but he will never leave us because Diego is eternal. I will keep all the beautiful moments that I lived with him and would like to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Instagram | Leo Messi: A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I take all the cute moments lived with him and wanted to take advantage to send condolences to all his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/uHSFt6NhCo — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) November 25, 2020

Messi and Maradona have often been compared in the debate about who was the greatest footballer of all time.

Both players are icons in Argentina and have been likened to each other due to their global status, dribbling style and famous number 10 shirts.

Former England striker Gary Lineker: #RipDiego

"By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego," said Lineker on Twitter.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

The former English later retweeted a video clip of him meeting Maradona again in 2006, noting "Always a delight to be in his company."

Always a delight to be in his company. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/SfTo8SLqlR — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Platini: 'Bit of our past has gone'

French footballing great Michel Platini said "a bit of our past has gone" after hearing the news of Maradona's death.

"I am very sad. I am nostalgic for what was a wonderful era," Platini, who starred for France in the 1980s and played for Juventus against Maradona's Napoli, told French radio station RTL.

"Diego left a mark on my life."

Argentina's Football Association: 'You will always be in our hearts'

"Argentina's football association, through its president Claudio Tapia, shares its deepest pain over the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts," said a message posted on Twitter.

Oswaldo Ardilles: 'Simply the best'

"Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend," said Maradona's former Argentina teammate on Twitter.

