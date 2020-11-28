Mourners pay their respects to Maradona in his hometown

Saturday was the last of three official days of mourning in Argentina for football icon Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack aged 60 on Wednesday. FRANCE 24 reports from Villa Friorito, the Buenos Aires suburb where Maradona grew up.

Maradona was one of the greatest footballers of all time – idolised for the extraordinary skill that sent him tearing through the England defence to score the “goal of the century” in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals.

Mourners gathered to pay their respects in his hometown. “We grew up together,” one reminisced. “He was such an honour for Friorito. I’ll never forget the last time he was here with us.”

