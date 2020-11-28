Skip to main content
Rudder damage forces Britain's Alex Thomson out of Vendée Globe

Issued on:

Alex Thomson in his yacht Hugo Boss before technical issues hit his chances of winning the Vendée Globe.
Alex Thomson in his yacht Hugo Boss before technical issues hit his chances of winning the Vendée Globe. © AFP file / Jean-François Monier
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Alex Thomson's bid for Vendee Globe glory ended on Saturday when the British skipper had to retire with rudder damage to his boat.

Advertising

Thomson, one of the favourites to win the solo round-the-world race, is now nursing his boat, Hugo Boss, back to port in Cape Town.

"Unfortunately, a repair is not possible," Thomson told the organisers.

"We therefore accept that this will be the end of the race for us. Myself, my team and our partners are of course deeply disappointed."

(AFP)

 

