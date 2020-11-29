Skip to main content
'A man of the people': Friends and neighbours pay tribute to Maradona

Issued on:

A mural of football legend Diego Maradona on the outskirts of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.
A mural of football legend Diego Maradona on the outskirts of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
4 min

As Argentina mourns the death of football legend Diego Maradona, FRANCE 24's Simon Harding reports from the slum on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where their local hero grew up.

Maradona's house in Friorito, one of the poorest areas in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, has become a shrine for his neighbours and supporters.

Many of them struggled to keep back tears as they came to pay tribute to a local hero.

"We grew up together," recalled one neighbour. "He was such an honour for Friorito. I'll never forget the last time he was here with us."

"Diego was phenomenal. everything he did was amazing."

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

