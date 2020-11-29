Underground Maradona museum in Naples pays tribute to football legend

An underground museum in the backstreets of Naples is filled with Diego Maradona memorabilia.

For fans of Diego Maradona, a musem in the backstreets of Naples is a must-see.

Photos of the football legend sit alongside clippings, cuttings, certificates and "absolute dynamite" like Maradona's training jacket from 1989.

"These are all souvenirs he gave to my family," said the museum's founder, Massimo Vignati, whose father was head of ground staff and the changing rooms at Napoli's San Paolo stadium. "Losing Maradona for me is like losing a father, a mother and a son," he said.

"Diego was an even bigger champion off the field than on it," said Vignati. "He was a generous person with a big heart, humble, with humility. That's why Diego will never die. His body is dead but his spirit lives on."

Visits to the museum are free but donations go towards helping local children.

