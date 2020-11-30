Skip to main content
Live
#Police brutality
#Iran
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Retracing late football legend Maradona's first steps as Buenos Aires mourns

Issued on:

Fans of late football legend Diego Maradona have gathered outside the Bombonera, the stadium where Boca Juniors play in Buenos Aires, to play their respects.
Fans of late football legend Diego Maradona have gathered outside the Bombonera, the stadium where Boca Juniors play in Buenos Aires, to play their respects. © France 24
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Mohamed FARHAT Follow
4 min

FRANCE 24 continues its look at the life of Diego Maradona and those who loved the Argentinian football legend, who died last week at the age of 60. Here, we retrace the young Maradona's first steps in Buenos Aires as a nation continues to mourn its fallen hero.

Advertising

FRANCE 24 visits Villa Florito, one of the Argentine capital's most modest suburbs, where Maradona was born and raised, as well as some of the sites of his greatest footballing triumphs.

"Diego was unique in the world. That's why we want to pay tribute to him, so that every Boca fan can enjoy this moment," one of the late star's admirers told FRANCE 24 outside the Bombonera, where Maradona turned heads with Boca Juniors. "He was our brightest star and the heart and soul of the club."

FRANCE 24's Simon Harding, Florent Rodo, Mohamed Farhat and Romain Lehodey report.

To watch the report, click on the video player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.