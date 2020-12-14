PSG to face Barcelona in Champions League round of 16

Thumbs up from Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. Four years after the infamous "remontada", PSG will once again face FC Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain, last season's beaten finalists, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool were paired with RB Leipzig in Monday's draw.

Bayern Munich, who beat PSG in the 2020 final to win a sixth European crown, play Lazio in the knockout phase.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team, still seeking a first Champions League title, must get past Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Chelsea, winners in 2012, have a tough task against Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will play Portuguese side Porto, winners in 2004, while Real Madrid take on last season's surprise quarter-finalists Atalanta.

PSG will relish another chance to avenge their soul-destroying defeat to Barcelona in 2017.

Having beaten the Catalans 4-0 in the French capital, PSG crashed to a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou orchestrated by Neymar. The Brazilian joined PSG in a world record move weeks later.

With the matches due to be played in February, PSG will hope Neymar will have recovered from an ankle injury which forced him to be stretchered off the pitch in the 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday.

Liverpool will be wary of an attack-minded Leipzig side who ended the hopes of Manchester United in the group phase.

