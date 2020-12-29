Paris Saint-Germain football club confirm sacking of German coach Thomas Tuchel

French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday confirmed the sacking of German coach Thomas Tuchel, who had been at the club since July 2018, but did not name his successor.

“After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel’s contract,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

"I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the club," he said. "Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work and of course we'll remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future."

The club did not say who would succeed Tuchel, but Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino has widely been reported to be the favourite to become the next PSG coach.

The French Ligue 1 club is currently sitting third in the league and within a point of leaders Olympique Lyonnais.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

