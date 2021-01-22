Skip to main content
Live
#Joe Biden
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Real Madrid coach ZIdane tests positive for Covid-19

Issued on:

Zidane's positive test comes as Real Madrid are seeking to bounce back from an embarrassing midweek Copa del Rey exit.
Zidane's positive test comes as Real Madrid are seeking to bounce back from an embarrassing midweek Copa del Rey exit. © Oscar del Pozo, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Liga club said in a statement on Friday.

Advertising

The French coach was isolating earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19 and did not attend a training session as a result.

Zidane, who is under pressure following Real's shock cup defeat to third division side Alcoyano earlier this week, will not be available for their La Liga match away at Alaves on Saturday with his assistant David Bettoni set to take charge.

Real are second in the league standings, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season. 

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.