Real Madrid coach ZIdane tests positive for Covid-19

Zidane's positive test comes as Real Madrid are seeking to bounce back from an embarrassing midweek Copa del Rey exit.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Liga club said in a statement on Friday.

The French coach was isolating earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19 and did not attend a training session as a result.

Zidane, who is under pressure following Real's shock cup defeat to third division side Alcoyano earlier this week, will not be available for their La Liga match away at Alaves on Saturday with his assistant David Bettoni set to take charge.

Real are second in the league standings, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season.

