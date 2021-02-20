Japan's Osaka defeats Brady to win second Australian Open title

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the US.
Japan's Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the Australian Open final to win her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Osaka, the champion at Melbourne Park in 2019, edged a tight first set and broke twice in the second to win in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-year-old is the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four Grand Slam finals.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

