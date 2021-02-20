Japan's Osaka defeats Brady to win second Australian Open title
Japan's Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the Australian Open final to win her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday.
Osaka, the champion at Melbourne Park in 2019, edged a tight first set and broke twice in the second to win in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena.
The 23-year-old is the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four Grand Slam finals.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
