England end France's Grand Slam dream with 23-20 Six Nations win
Maro Itoje's try four minutes from time saw England dash France's hopes of a Grand Slam with a 23-20 victory in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.
France were leading 20-16 but Itoje's score, awarded by the television match official and then converted by Owen Farrell, extended their 16-year-wait for a win over England at Twickenham.
(AFP)
