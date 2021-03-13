England end France's Grand Slam dream with 23-20 Six Nations win

England's Owen Farrell kicks a conversion in England's 23-20 Six Nations rugby victory over France, March 13, 2021. Action Images via Reuters - PAUL CHILDS

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Maro Itoje's try four minutes from time saw England dash France's hopes of a Grand Slam with a 23-20 victory in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.