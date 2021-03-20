France denies Wales Six Nations Grand Slam with dramatic last minute victory

Wales' Gareth Davies is held up in the tackle to prevent a try during the Six Nations rugby union international between France and Wales at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, March 20, 2021.

France denied Wales a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three years when Brice Dulin scored a stoppage-time try to give them a 32-30 home victory on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Dulin dived over as France completed a remarkable turnaround to give Les Bleus the win and a bonus point that leaves them needing to beat Scotland on Friday with a bonus point and make up a 20-point deficit to top the standings.

Wales had the game firmly in hand but picked up two yellow cards in the finale and were left them exposed to France's late fury.

They lead the Six Nations table with 20 points with France in third place on 15.

Scottish and Irish victories

Scotland thrashed Italy 52-10 at their Six Nations international at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots ran in eight tries as they enjoyed a record rout of Italy, surpassing their 48-7 success in a 2015 World Cup warm-up.

Ireland beat England 32-18 to end a run of four successive defeats by their opponents and give CJ Stander a perfect end to his Test career in the Six Nations match on Saturday.

Ireland had to play for the final 17 minutes with 14 men when Bundee Aki was sent off but held on for their most impressive win since Andy Farrell took over as head coach following the 2019 World Cup.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe