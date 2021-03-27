Germany, Netherlands among squads championing human rights ahead of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Germany's players pose for a group photo with the wording "Human rights" on their T-shirts prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match Germany v Iceland in Duisburg, western Germany, on March 25, 2021.

The German Football Association (DFB) is opposed to boycotting the 2022 World Cup but will get behind the national football team in pledging support for the rights of migrant workers in Qatar, the governing body's president Fritz Keller said on Friday.

Germany lined up before kickoff in their opening World Cup qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday wearing shirts displaying the message "HUMAN RIGHTS".

Norway staged a similar protest on Wednesday ahead of their match in Gibraltar when their players wore T-shirts with the message: "Human rights, on and off the pitch".

Norway gaining momentum from other national teams like Germany in their protest for human rights in World Cup 2022 host Qatar. pic.twitter.com/7UlIJLi459 — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 27, 2021

Denmark's national squad announced Saturday they would stage a protest in support of the rights of migrant workers in Qatar at this Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

"The players in the men's national team have decided to mark the need for change in Qatar," the Danish Football Association said in a statement.

The Danish association added the action was being organised together with the Netherlands squad – which sported "Football supports CHANGE" T-shirts for the purpose during anthems ahead of its World Cup qualifier against Latvia at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday – "and with the possibility that more national teams can follow suit."

"Football Supports Change”



The Netherlands join Norway and Germany in speaking out about Qatar's human rights record during the WC qualifiers pic.twitter.com/950bQdTM2t — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 27, 2021

The initiatives come in the wake of a report by British newspaper The Guardian that said its calculations showed at least 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the country won the right to stage the 2022 World Cup 10 years ago.

"We know that the workers who are building the stadiums for the 2022 World Cup are working under very difficult conditions. We cannot remain indifferent to it and do nothing," Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt told Dutch media.

"In the coming weeks, we will also work with (players) unions from other countries to discuss joint action," he added.

Norwegian top-flight club Tromso had asked its country's soccer federation to consider boycotting the World Cup after The Guardian published its report but Keller is against such a move.

"Qatar has initiated several reforms, and there has been visible progress made - although there is still a ways to go - which a boycott could potentially undo," he said in an interview published on the DFB's official website.

"I would have hoped to push for concrete changes, and to have those implemented before awarding the World Cup to a country like Qatar, where there are several things that still need to change," Keller added.

"Instead, Qatar were awarded the World Cup as a kind of leap of faith, in the hope that it would help bring improvements."

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez told CNN earlier on Friday it would be a "big mistake" to boycott the finals.

The DFB echoed the German government position earlier on Friday when a spokesman told reporters "the national team is a good part of Germany and therefore it is good when they commit to the values of our liberal democracy."

Keller added: "We must stand up for our values, which are written in our statutes, and let our voices be heard at all times. If someone cannot rally behind a statement for human rights, they urgently need to realign their morals.

"Every player dreams of being able play for their country in a World Cup from a young age but at the same time, of course, they know that you don't play with human rights.

"They are non-negotiable and universally applicable, all over the world. This is what the national players have drawn attention to."

On Thursday, a representative of the Qatari World Cup organisers said they had "always been transparent about the health and safety of workers".

"Since construction (of stadiums) began in 2014, there have been three work-related fatalities and 35 non-work-related deaths," the representative added.

"The SC has investigated each case, learning lessons to avoid any repeat in the future."

