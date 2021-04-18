Twelve major European football clubs agree to join 'Super League'

Photo provided by UEFA of the Champions League Round of 16 draw on 14 December 2020 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Twelve of Europe's biggest clubs on Monday said they planned to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players.

Advertising Read more

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have come together as founding clubs," said a statement by the group.

The founding clubs will receive "a one-time payment of the order of 3.5 billion euros".

"Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the start of the inaugural season which will start as soon as possible," added the organisers.

UEFA said earlier Sunday that players from the 12 clubs faced international exile and described it as "a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs".

However, the 12 clubs insisted the new competiton will benefit the game in general.

"By bringing together the world's greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid," said Joel Glazer, Co-Chairman of Manchester United and Vice-Chairman of the Super League.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe