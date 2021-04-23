France bans Benoît Paire from Olympics over 'deeply ill-judged' actions

Benoit Paire of France returns a shot to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2021.

The French Tennis Federation has banned world No. 35 Benoît Paire from the Tokyo Olympics for misbehaviour after he was penalised for spitting in Buenos Aires and launched a foul-mouthed rant in Monte Carlo.

Advertising Read more

Paire will not be considered for selection to Tokyo due to his "repeated deeply ill-judged behaviour", a statement from the FFT announced.

The decision to exclude France's "enfant terrible" was proposed by the federation's new technical director Nicolas Escude along with French Davis Cup captain Sebastien Grosjean.

It follows Paire's behaviour at recent events in Buenos Aires, when he was penalised for spitting, and in Monte Carlo. At the Masters tournament in Monaco, Paire lost in the first round and then launched a foul-mouthed rant at the current state of a sport that has already brought him $9 million in prize money.

"Tennis doesn't make me happy anymore. To be here is an absolute sadness because it's usually the best tournament in the world," he said, referring to the lack of spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paire, 31, has become increasingly enraged with the bio-bubbles, sterile playing conditions and tournaments without fans necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I don't give a damn, fight or not to fight. They say it's Monte Carlo, but we are playing in a sad atmosphere. That's how it is, the circuit has become rotten," he said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe