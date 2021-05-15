Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 to win first ever FA Cup

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy falls to his knees to celebrate victory after the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in north west London on May 15, 2021. AFP - MATTHEW CHILDS

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history on Saturday as Youri Tielemans's sensational strike beat Chelsea 1-0 in front of 22,000 fans at Wembley.