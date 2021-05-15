Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 to win first ever FA Cup

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy falls to his knees to celebrate victory after the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in north west London on May 15, 2021.
Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history on Saturday as Youri Tielemans's sensational strike beat Chelsea 1-0 in front of 22,000 fans at Wembley. 

The largest crowd for a sports event in England since the coronavirus pandemic hit 14 months ago were treated to a goal worthy to win any trophy as the Belgian midfielder blasted into the top corner on 63 minutes.

