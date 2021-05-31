Nantes win relegation playoff to maintain place in Ligue 1 football
Nantes will play in Ligue 1 next season after squeezing past Toulouse on away goals in the relegation play-off on Sunday, a positive end to what has been a chaotic season.
Antoine Kombouare's team lost 1-0 on the night to Toulouse thanks to Vakoun Bayo's 62nd-minute strike, but keep their top flight status thanks to their 2-1 win in the south west of France on Thursday.
It brings to an end a turbulent season for Nantes in which they had three coaches, including a disastrous and short-lived spell under reviled former France coach Raymond Domenech.
🔚 Final whistle! #FCNTFC @FCNantes save their spot in @Ligue1_ENG for 2021-22! pic.twitter.com/8AnuGy0LUW— Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 30, 2021
Fans greeted Domenech's arrival at his first training session in late December with clown music in one of the most memorable moments of the season, and things did not improve much before his sacking in mid-February without a single win under his belt.
Season 14, very very hard the hardest I have in my life, in the end we are ok.— Fabio Da Silva (@Ofabio3) May 30, 2021
Congratulations for the squad keep together in till the end.
I’ll never forget everything happen this season, maked everyone stronger.
Now holidays, 2 years with out go in home 😱.
Brazil I’m arrive 😄 pic.twitter.com/Lzxjdlcr50
A run of four wins from their final five league games enabled Kombouare to keep Nantes out of the automatic relegation places and then beat Toulouse, who stay in Ligue 2.
Coach Kombouaré, 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗜. 💛 pic.twitter.com/HreznK6JpF— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 30, 2021
There was little appetite to celebrate among fans however, who largely shunned a chance to congratulate the players in sign of protest against deeply unpopular club president Waldemar Kita.
