The Euro 2021 football tournament, by the numbers

Europe's best face off at the UEFA European Football Championship from June 11 to July 11.
Europe's best face off at the UEFA European Football Championship from June 11 to July 11. © Studio Graphique - France Médias Monde
Text by: Tracy MCNICOLL
Europe's best face off at the UEFA European Football Championship from June 11 to July 11 after Covid-19 kicked the 2020 tournament into 2021. As the pandemic continues to shape this extraordinary Euro – a pan-European affair contested in 11 host cities from the Rome opener to the final at London's Wembley Stadium and from Seville to Baku – FRANCE 24 tackles the facts and figures.

Euro 2021, by the numbers.
Euro 2021, by the numbers. © Studio Graphique - France Médias Monde

