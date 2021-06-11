Euro 2021

The Euro 2021 football tournament, by the numbers

Europe's best face off at the UEFA European Football Championship from June 11 to July 11. © Studio Graphique - France Médias Monde

Text by: Tracy MCNICOLL 1 min

Europe's best face off at the UEFA European Football Championship from June 11 to July 11 after Covid-19 kicked the 2020 tournament into 2021. As the pandemic continues to shape this extraordinary Euro – a pan-European affair contested in 11 host cities from the Rome opener to the final at London's Wembley Stadium and from Seville to Baku – FRANCE 24 tackles the facts and figures.