France’s Ousmane Dembélé exits Euro 2021 after injury blow

France's forward Ousmane Dembélé arrives for a training session at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 7, 2021.

France forward Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out of Euro 2021 with an injury, the French football federation said on Monday, in a blow to the world champions' ambitions.

Advertising Read more

Dembélé had come on as a second-half substitute in the world champions' 1-1 Group F draw against Hungary on Saturday and had an immediate impact on their attack, but limped off with an apparent knee injury.

"Ousmane Dembélé had an X-ray at the Budapest hospital on Sunday night," the FFF said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of the injury.

"The recovery time is incompatible with him staying in the squad. After discussing with the player and (team doctor) Franck Le Gall, (coach) Didier Deschamps has acknowledged that Ousmane Dembélé is ruled out for the rest of the tournament."

Deschamps still has other attacking options behind starters Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, with Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman and Wissam Ben Yedder in the squad.

France are top of Group F on four points, one ahead of Portugal and Germany and three above Hungary before taking on Portugal in the last round of group games on Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe